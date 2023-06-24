Tourists find an improvised solarium next to Madeira Airport

Tourists visiting the Region continue to experience unusual episodes in the vicinity of Madeira Airport.

After an occurrence last month, in which two foreigners were ‘caught’ naked drying clothes on the clotheslines in one of the car parks, now it was the turn of two other tourists to surprise by setting up an improvised solarium in one of the airport’s gardens, which is located right next to the PSP facilities on site.

With the hot weather that is felt, the two women did not go out of style and spread out their beach towels right there, thus taking advantage of the intense sun and heat to tan.

The unusual scenario naturally aroused the curiosity and admiration of all those who passed by, since no one expected to find an “improvised solarium” so close to the airport facilities.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...