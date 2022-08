Every day, there are several people who defy danger on the cliff in front of the Ponta do Pargo Lighthouse. The views dazzle the Madeirans and tourists who pass by, who, in the hope of a unique perspective of the slope of the west tip of the island, approach the cliff without measuring the risk to which they are exposed.

The Municipality of Calheta intends to carry out the requalification of the area surrounding the lighthouse but there is a lack of funds to carry out the project.

