CIVIL PROTECTION REGISTERS 68 ACCIDENTS IN THE REGION’S LEVADAS SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

The Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM, through the Regional Relief Operations Command – CROS, has recorded, since the beginning of 2022, about 68 accidents in levadas or pedestrian paths, with the need to mobilize rescue resources.

The 68 accidents were distributed as follows by the municipalities of the Region: Santana (23); Machico (15), Funchal (10), Ribeira Brava (6), Calheta (5), Câmara de Lobos (3), São Vicente (3), Santa Cruz (1), Porto Moniz (1) and Porto Santo (1) ).

“In this sense, the SRPC, IP-RAM, through the Training Division, implements several courses, in the area of ​​Diffucult Rescue, to the various Fire Departments of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, enabling the operators with essential technical and operational skills, making them able to deal with the occurrences received regarding the environment in mountains and cliffs”, highlights the Regional Secretary of Health and Civil Protection, in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

In addition to the training provided, an operational training plan is also carried out, with CROS and the various rescue teams of the Fire Departments, in order to guarantee the standardization of procedures associated with Command, Control and Communications and consequently their integration in the support decision when necessary in the Area of Operations.

The guardianship also reiterates that, while carrying out this activity, appropriate safety measures must be adopted for the type of route, namely:

• Use of appropriate equipment (shoes / clothing)

• A previous assessment and recognition of the route you intend to take;

• Be aware of the time it may take to complete the route, as well as the associated level of demand.

