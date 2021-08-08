The vaccination of young people already exceeds the 3,600 doses administered to young people between 12 and 17 years old in Madeira, a process that has been ensured in most Vaccination Centers.

In this regard, and as an ‘Open Day’ was taking place today in some municipalities in the Region, the Machico Vaccination Center administered, this Sunday, 510 vaccines against Covid-19, mostly to young people aged between 12 and 17 years old (486).

The influx of younger people accompanied by an adult, started around 9 am and always maintained a good rhythm until 6 pm, explains the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

During this period, 486 vaccines were administered to young people aged between 12 and 17 years, which means that 41% of the population residing in the municipality, in this age group, has already started their vaccination against Covid-19.

From Diário Notícias