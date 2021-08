Muriel Ribeiro, an outstanding businesswoman in the area of ​​tourism, died. She was 99 years old.

The wife of Dr. António Ribeiro, now deceased, transformed the family’s house into a hotel, having recently carried out a remodeling and expansion of the unit. She owned the hotel Quinta Penha de Franca along with Joe’s bar on Rua Dona Imperatriz Amélia in Funchal.

She directed the business till the end of her days and maintained activities to the full.