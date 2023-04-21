MADEIRA AIRPORT HAS A NEW LOUNGE

Madeira airport opened the new ANA lounge on the 12th of April.

It is, according to a statement from the company, a service available to passengers in the restricted area of ​​departures. This new service is part of VINCI Airports’ strategy to improve the passenger experience, adding more quality to passengers’ journeys.

“The ANA|VINCI Airports lounge is aimed at passengers traveling in the executive classes of the associated airlines (currently SATA — Azores Airlines, Air Nostrum, Lufthansa, Austrian and Swiss), as well as any other passenger who wants to take advantage of this service. For this purpose, passengers can book the lounge online, using our website www.ana.pt/pt/fnc/home or directly at the reception at the entrance to the lounge”.

The company also mentions that this new space has a privileged location and view. In addition, it provides comfort, tranquility and light meals.

The ANA Lounge is located on the 3rd floor and is open from 6 am to 9 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...