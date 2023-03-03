Lemon Festival Ilha Santana

The Lemon Regional Exhibition, which this year celebrates its 21st edition, will take place on the 1st and 2nd of April, in the Parish of Ilha, municipality of Santana.

Casa do Povo da Ilha, the organizer of the event, is preparing an entertainment program aimed at all ages, as well as putting together all the conditions for this tribute to farmers, agriculture and lemons to attract many visitors and excursions to this parish.

Soon information will be released on registration for lemon exhibiting farmers.

Integrated in the program of the event are the blind tasting of desserts and lemon liqueurs and the typical Festa do Despique, for which registration is open:

Blind tasting of desserts and lemon liqueurs:

People from all over the region can register until March 27th. There will be a surprise prize for the best liquor and best dessert.

The competition will take place on the 1st of April, starting at 3 pm, at Casa do Povo da Ilha.

Breakout Party:

Both for the elements that will show, and for the musicians that will accompany the show.

The Festa do Despique takes place on the 2nd of April, at 2.30 pm, and is one of the main attractions for improvised singing, which is very characteristic of Madeira’s musical tradition.

For more information and registration:

Tel: 291572026/Tlm. 962488561/e-mail: casapovoilha@mail.telepac.pt

