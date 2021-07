The return to the green list in the United Kingdom already allows us to dream of a strong summer in terms of tourism, with the affections to be noticed.

More than 600 tourists from the UK arrived in Madeira today. JET2.com alone brought to Madeira Airport three flights from London, Manchester and Glasgow.

In addition to these connections, there are also two operations carried out by Easyjet and British Airways.

Great to see the return finally of Jet2.

From Jornal Madeira