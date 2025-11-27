CHRISTMAS PROGRAM 2025 RIBEIRA BRAVA

Get to know the schedule that will mark the 2025 holiday court in Ribeira Brava. It will be a month of activities for all ages, with music, games, traditions and lots of excitement. A program designed to bring life, color and charm to the town at this special time.

On November 29, the Christmas lights are officially switched on, ushering in the festive atmosphere across the council. On the same day the Christmas Market opens, with thematic stalls that fill the seafront with aromas, color and holiday spirit.

The Christmas Train starts its roll on November 30, giving children a delightful ride through the town’s historic centre.

Santa Claus arrives in Ribeira Brava on December 14, bringing joy, smiles and lots of excitement to the little ones.

The traditional Market Night will take place on December 20, promising music, socializing and typical flavors.

The Singing of the Kings is set for Jan. 4, 2026, perpetuating one of the community’s most cherished traditions.

