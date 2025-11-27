Five producers promote Madeira Wine in the United Kingdom.

The ‘Madeira Wine Experience’, a communication and promotion campaign for this product, has been taking place in the United Kingdom since last Tuesday. This event is already a benchmark market for Madeira Wine, currently representing a sales volume of over 1.6 million euros and exporting more than 230,000 liters.

Five producers/economic agents are present at this promotional event: Justino’s Madeira Wines, Madeira Wine Company, Henriques & Henriques, HM Borges, and Vinhos Barbeito. For IVBAM, the commitment to promoting Madeira Wine in the United Kingdom is fundamental, “not only because of the excellent results this market has shown in terms of export value — registering, already in 2025, sales exceeding 1.3 million euros, representing a 17% growth compared to 2024 — but also because of the strong historical connection between the two.”

In a press release, IVBAM explains that this event is entirely dedicated to Madeira Wine, hosting various initiatives such as tastings, masterclasses, food pairing, speed tastings, and cocktails. Furthermore, participating businesses are having the opportunity to establish direct contact with professionals in the wine sector in the United Kingdom. The program also includes a section dedicated to “wine lovers,” allowing guests to discover and appreciate the unique characteristics of Madeira Wine.

In total, three masterclasses will be held, led by two different speakers — Demitri Walters, Master of Wine, and renowned chef Daniel Watkins. Speed ​​tastings will be conducted by Ady Smith, a television entertainer with a well-known presence in the UK. The event will host over 400 participants per day, including professionals and consumers.

This action is 70% co-financed by EU funds through the Wine Promotion in Third Country Markets project (EAGF Programme), with the remaining 30% financed by the Regional Budget.

