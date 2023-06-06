It has never rained as much in Madeira as in the last 24 hours in Areeiro

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The accumulated precipitation in the last 24 hours in Chão do Areeiro already exceeds 520 liters per square meter (mm).

Between 11.00 am yesterday and 11.00 am today, the meteorological station located at an altitude of 1500 meters recorded 521.0 mm, which is an absolute record ever recorded by IPMA meteorological stations.

At this station the registered extremes were: 8.2 mm/10 minutes; 22.4 mm/30 minutes (corresponds to orange warning); 38.3 mm/1h (orange); 66.6 mm/2h (red); 97.8mm/3h (red); 186.6mm/6h (red).

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: