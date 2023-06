A video recorded this morning shows a sudden considerable change in the flow of Ribeira de Santa Luzia.

The moment was recorded by a citizen who was near the finance service on Rua 31 de janeiro.

The sudden change in flow volume must have originated at a point far upstream.

The City Council are keeping an eye on the situation with the rivers in Funchal, as the tide is changing and high tide is expected at 4pm.

