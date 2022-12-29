IPMA SAYS THAT THERE IS A FORECAST OF WEAK PRECIPITATION AT THE END OF THE YEAR

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the state of “weather for the archipelago of Madeira”, in the period between December 30, 2022 and January 1, 2023, “will be characterized by the occurrence of precipitation, associated with the approach and passage of a cold frontal surface”.

A cold frontal surface, associated with a depression centered northwest of the Iberian Peninsula, will affect the weather in RAM from tomorrow afternoon. Precipitation is already expected.

At the time of New Year’s Eve, indicates the IPMA, the “probability of occurrence of low precipitation”, in the order of 80%, especially on the southern slopes of the island of Madeira and in the mountainous regions. Precipitation is expected to increase in intensity and frequency from “late dawn and during the morning” on January 1, 2023, and “could sometimes be strong”. this weather may require the issuance of a possible yellow precipitation warning.

The wind will be light to moderate from the south quadrant, and will blow sometimes strongly between the end of the 31st and the end of the morning of the 1st.

Temperatures will remain mild until the 1st, with the maximum temperature varying between approximately 20 and 23°C, and the minimum between 17 and 18°C ​​in coastal regions, with 5 to 6°C lower in mountainous regions.

The sea waves are expected to remain below 3 meters of significant height, with a northwesterly component.

Anymore updates and I will post them. Let’s keep fingers crossed for New Years Eve.

