PSP reassesses terrain and prepares descent to cliffs in search of missing tourist.

The search for the Polish tourist who went missing in Madeira on Sunday will continue tomorrow, Thursday, under the coordination of the Public Security Police (PSP).

Speaking to DIÁRIO, Deputy Superintendent Fábio Castro confirmed that “all possible pedestrian zones have already been searched” without finding any clue as to Igor Holewiński’s whereabouts.

Throughout the day, PSP teams will reassess the situation, paying particular attention to areas where there may be any precipice or potential fall zone.

Based on this analysis, operations should focus tomorrow on the cliffs, covering the extensive route where the tourist will have started the hike on Sunday morning.

