Foreign woman missing in Madeira

Another foreign national has gone missing on the island of Madeira. The woman, a German national, works for a travel agency and, according to friends, no one knows her whereabouts since Sunday, as she did not show up for work.

According to a friend, the foreigner was staying at a hotel in Caniço de Baixo. Her vehicle is a white Fiat 500.

The Public Security Police are already aware of the case and are carrying out initial investigations to understand the type of disappearance, the area where she was last seen, and other details that may help in the investigation.

From Diário Notícias

