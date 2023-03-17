PSP ARRESTED INDIVIDUAL FOR STEALING WALLETS FROM TOURISTS IN CÂMARA DE LOBOS

The Madeira Regional Command of the Public Security Police reported today that it had arrested, a 31-year-old male citizen, born in Câmara de Lobos, for the crime of theft from a couple of tourists in the center of the historic area. from Câmara de Lobos”.

“This citizen, taking advantage of a moment of distraction for the victims, stole a wallet belonging to the tourist couple that had cash, cell phones and other personal belongings inside”, the arrest having taken place on March 14, through the Police Division of Chamber of Wolves.

“The quick communication of the occurrence to the Public Security Police, as well as the effectiveness of the witnesses in describing the suspect’s characteristics, were fundamental factors for the efficiency of the police officers of the Câmara de Lobos Police Station, who, moments after the request for help, quickly intercepted the now detained in the immediate vicinity of the site, still in possession of goods that he had stolen”, reads in the statement from the PSP.

The detainee collected from the PSP detention cells and was presented at the Funchal Judicial Court on March 15, where the coercive measure of Term of Identity and Residence was applied to him.

The Madeira Regional Command of the Public Security Police takes the opportunity to recall the importance of immediately informing the police authorities whenever there is news of a crime, thus enabling the rapid development of steps that lead to the success of investigations, identification of their perpetrators and recovery of stolen goods.

From Jornal Madeira

