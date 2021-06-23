One hundred days after having started the decontamination in the green zone of the risk matrix, Portugal finds the control indicators of the covid-19 pandemic in the “red”, with alerts ringing in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo.

If on March 15, when the plan to alleviate the restrictions imposed to control covid-19 began, the continental territory had an incidence rate of new cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants of 84.2 and a transmissibility rate ( Rt) of the virus of 0.79, today these indicators were already at 129.6 and at 1.18.

With these values, the country entered the red quadrant of the pandemic control risk matrix, which stipulates a limit of 120 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for 14 days and an Rt – number of secondary cases of contagion resulting from an infected person — less than 1.

This worsening of the pandemic has been gradual and evident in the last 31 days, with the country going from 241 cases of infection registered on 24 May to 1,497 registered today, which represents an increase of more than 520%.

During this period, Portugal had six days with more than a thousand new cases daily: June 16th (1,350), June 17th (1,233), June 18th (1,298), June 19th (1,183), June 22nd (1,020) having reached 1,497 new infections today, the highest number since February 24th.

The worsening of the pandemic in the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region has contributed to this negative evolution in the country, which, between May 24 and June 23, went from 97 to 964 new cases of infection registered in the last year. bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health.

