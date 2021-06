Madeira now registers 11 more cases of Covid-19, so the region now counts 9600 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 4 imported cases (3 from the Lisbon Region and 1 from Slovakia) and 7 cases of local transmission, most of them already associated with contacts of positive cases. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing

There are now 6 more recovered cases to report, leaving 72 active cases on the island.