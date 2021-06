The president of the Regional Government has just announced that he will keep the PCR tests on arrival at airports in the region mandatory for another month.

Tomorrow the decision that only rapid antigen tests will be necessary will be revoked.

The epidemiological situation in Lisbon and the Tagus valley justifies the decision of the President of the Regional Government.

Miguel Albuquerque was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a visit to the Domodelta company.

From Jornal Madeira