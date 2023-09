Discover the forecasts from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere.

Periods of very cloudy skies.

Periods of rain or showers in general light in the highlands of Madeira island during the afternoon.

Light to moderate wind (10 to 25 km/h) from the northeast.

Maximum temperature of 27º and minimum of 21º.

SEA STATE:

North Coast: Northwest waves measuring 1.5 to 2.5 meters.

South Coast: Southwest waves measuring 1 to 1.5 meters.

Sea water temperature: 25/26ºC

From Jornal Madeira

