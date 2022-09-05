Regatta Canarias-Madeira has 28 vessels

The 2022 edition of the Regata Canárias-Madeira goes to the ‘sea’ this Tuesday and has a total of 28 boats, in a total of about 180 sailors.

The international race, which is in its 22nd edition, is scheduled to start at 12 noon tomorrow in the capital of the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, Las Palmas.

Organized by the Clube Naval do Funchal and the Real Club Náutico de Gran Canaria (RCNGC), this year’s ocean regatta has a fleet of 20 ORC class vessels and eight Open class vessels.

Today, at the headquarters of the RCNGC, the usual meeting with the skippers of the various vessels took place, so at the beginning of the night the traditional dinner of conviviality between the sailors and the organization is also scheduled.

It should be noted that all vessels will be equipped with a tracking system (GPS – Global Position System – Global Positioning System). This satellite radio navigation system that emits a signal that allows you to track and determine your position and speed, 24 hours a day, in all weather conditions and anywhere in the world.

This is the way that all lovers of this sport and organization have to follow the entire race and permanently.

For this, just follow through the link: https://sailing.logg4sport.com/?c=438-af125e392787363f860a2478339f99f9

From Diário Notícias

