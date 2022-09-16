Câmara does not want LIDL in Severiano Ferraz square

Recruitment details below.

The Câmara of Funchal gave a negative opinion to the installation of a LIDL unit in Severiano Ferraz square. The mayor says that the supermarket chain project does not respect some rules of the Municipal Master Plan.

A good decision I think as this area is always a problem with traffic and tunnel closure from time to time, and a huge supermarket will only make a bad situation worse.

The second site seems to be just near the tunnel at Barreiros which links to Nazaré. The old Aki store being the first confirmed.

Lidl are already recruiting in Madeira, and you can get info on the link below.

https://empregos.lidl.pt/lidl-madeira

