DANGEROUS DRIVING GOES VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

A video is circulating on social media in which a driver can be seen driving dangerously on the highway.

In the recorded images it is possible to see a motorcycle colliding with the vehicle in question, after the driver of the vehicle purposely reduced gear to the point where it was stopped on the Porto Novo bridge.

After the collision, the individual got out of the vehicle in the middle of the road and approached the motorcycle driver, with some aggression.

The video ends precisely at the height of the physical confrontation. But it is known that the Public Security Police is investigating the case.

From Jornal Madeira

