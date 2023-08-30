Police investigate dangerous driving on the Porto Novo bridge

The Public Security Police (PSP) is investigating a case of dangerous driving, which occurred at 8:30 pm this Tuesday, on the Via Rapida, at the beginning of the Porto Novo bridge, towards Caniço – Santa Cruz.

Through a video, which DIÁRIO had access to, it is possible to verify that a light vehicle changes lanes in the carriageway and suddenly slows down until it comes to a complete stop, colliding with a motorcycle that was following behind.

After causing the accident, the driver got out of the car and approached the motorcyclist.

