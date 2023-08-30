Afonso Silva is World Champion

Madeirense won this afternoon the title of Junior World Champion in the 10,000 meters Points test in speed skating.

In the 2023 edition of the World Championship of the sport taking place in Montecchio Maggiore and Vicenza, Italy, the athlete from Clube Desportivo e Recreativo dos Prazeres committed the historic feat for Portugal at the start of the road competition and in the grand final of the road race. 10,000 meters points.

Afonso won gold with a final time of 14.49.596, while Czech Metodej Jílek won bronze while Italian Manuel Ghiotto achieved bronze.

From Diário Notícias

