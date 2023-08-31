NORWEGIAN MAGAZINE HIGHLIGHTS MADEIRA TRAILS

The September issue of Runner’s World magazine highlights Madeira as “a paradise for trail running”.

The six-page article was written by Miguel Marote from Trail-Running.pt and praises “the exceptional conditions that Madeira provides for trail running. The ease of access by air, the mild climate throughout the year, the orography and flora, place Madeira in a unique situation for lovers of the sport”.

“The article provides a brief review of the genesis and evolution of MIUT – Madeira Island Ultra-Trail, also listing other key events in the Archipelago”, informs the author of the text, in a press release.

The article also includes a calendar of six events (Ultra-Madeira, EcoTrail Funchal-Madeira, MaXi-Race Madeira, MIUT, Porto Santo Nature Trail and USM – Utra Skyrunning Madeira).

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...