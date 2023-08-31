Firefighters rescue young Polish man from cliff in Atalaia

The Santa Cruz Sapadores Fire Company, with the assistance of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, rescued, late this afternoon, a Polish tourist, who had suffered a fall from a cliff in the Atalaia area.

According to Leonardo Pereira, the alert was given for a fall, without specifying the context of the fall, so, upon arriving at the scene, the Santa Cruz firefighters came across a man who had fallen from a height of approximately 8 to 9 meters. meters, so, not having the means to do so, they requested the assistance of a rescue team, and members of the BVM were mobilized.

The commander of the Firefighters Company of Santa Cruz, told DIÁRIO, that the young tourist, aged 27, was accompanied by other people, and the fall was the result of an attempt to photograph on the edge of the abyss.

The man only had slight abrasions on his lower limbs, so he refused to be transported to a health unit.

A total of 14 elements were involved in the rescue operation, including firefighters, PSP and Municipal Civil Protection of Santa Cruz.

From Diário Notícias

Thanks to Ferry van H de B who sent me these photos he took.

