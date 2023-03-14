GOVERNMENT WILL INVEST 13 MILLION TO REDUCE WATER LOSSES IN PORTO SANTO

Just say that again…… 13 MILLION…. PART OF 70 MILLION 😱

The regional secretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, Susana Prada, visited today the contract that was recently for the optimization, renovation and rehabilitation of the Porto Santo water supply networks, with a view to reducing water losses .

A project that represents an investment of around 13 million euros, financed under the Recovery and Resilience Program (PRR), to ensure the quality of the supply of drinking water to the population of this island.

According to Susana Prada, who visited the work together with the president of Águas e Resídos da Madeira (ARM), Amílcar Gonçalves, the project is part of the set of investments of 70 million euros that ARM has programmed for the period from 2021-2026, within the scope of the PRR, with the objective of improving the water supply to the population, as well as adapting the Region to Climate Change.

The official explained that “although the island of Porto Santo has lower levels of losses than the island of Madeira, the costs of producing water are significantly higher, producing water in Porto Santo costs five times more than in Madeira , so it is crucial to keep the distribution system as efficient as possible”. Interventions in Porto Santo’s water supply networks therefore have “the objective of reducing losses with a view to making better use of water and financial resources”, added the official.

The execution period for the work is 720 days, and it is expected that it will be completed by the end of 2024. The main works of the referred contract foresee the launching of water supply and distribution networks in an extension of more than 20 km, the rehabilitation of infrastructure and hydraulic equipment, as well as the improvement of the installations’ communication systems.

From Jornal Madeira

