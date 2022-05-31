Porto Santo Line Makes Extra Trips on Sunday 12th June

This is all very good, but where are you going to stay??? The island is totally full. Booking. Com brings up 2 options and the same for Airbnb, screenshot below. So if you have upwards of €2000 for 3nights then you should be OK. With the high demand and all the new flights going to the island, the mayor of Porto Santo has already said that new hotels will be built in the near future.

Porto Santo Line will open extra trips for the long weekend.

The extra trips for the 12th of June serve to encourage the search for the island of Porto Santo in a three-day weekend, explains Porto Santo Line, in a statement.

Therefore, the hours will be as follows:

Funchal – Porto Santo: 8:00 am and 4:30 pm (extra)

Porto Santo – Funchal: 1 pm (extra) and 8 pm

To change tickets (which are exempt from the respective fee), customers should go to the Porto Santo Line counters:

Avenida do Mar e das Comunidades Madeirenses, nº 20, Funchal: from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 6 pm and, Saturdays, from 9 am to 1 pm;

Estrada Monumental, nº 175 C, Funchal: from Monday to Sunday, from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 8 pm;

Rua D. Estevão de Alencastre, Loja 6/7, Porto Santo: from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm;

Contact can also be made by telephone to 291 210 300: from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm. And also by email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt .

From Diário Notícias

