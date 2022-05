The wind is now causing problems at the airport, with a number of flights waiting to land, and the easyjet Gatwick flight has just landed in Porto Santo.

With the airport misery across the UK these last few weeks, with many flights have hours of delays, it could well make you think twice about travelling at the moment.

This wind is not expected to get much better today, but hopefully flights will be able to find a let up to land.

Like this: Like Loading...