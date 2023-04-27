Many tourists at the start of the Madeira Flower Festival 2023

The good weather today is bringing many people to downtown Funchal, which is ‘crowded’ at the start of the ‘Madeira Flower Festival 2023’ celebrations.

The official opening took place this afternoon, and the animation quickly spreads, with the stalls and exhibitions on the central sign of Avenida Arriaga filling up with many residents and tourists, who take the opportunity to taste typical Madeiran delicacies or glimpse the floral carpets and folklore groups that give sound and color to the streets of the Madeiran capital.

