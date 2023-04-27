Departure plane for Germany took an unusual route to Ribeira Brava

Not being unprecedented, it is rare for a plane bound for the European continent, taking off from Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, to fly over the bay of Funchal and stay close to the coast towards the West until ‘cutting’ the island and then follow the normal route in relation to the flight destination.

This ‘uniqueness’ was verified this afternoon with a flight operated by Condor, bound for Leipzig, Germany. The protagonist was an Airbus A321 that took off shortly after 6 pm and surprised – even due to the colored stripes on the fuselage – who noticed the commercial plane flying over at low altitude (it was in an upward movement) almost in parallel with the coastline between the area from Lido and Cabo Girão.

From Diário Notícias

