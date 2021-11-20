FIREFIGHTERS AND EMIR TRY TO SAVE CITIZENS’ LIVES ON PUBLIC ROADS

A citizen was assisted on the public road, in a car, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest due to sudden illness.

The efforts of the resuscitation teams, under the responsibility of the EMIR medical team and also the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters (BVM), are trying to save the life of the Moldovan man, who felt unwell in Rua do Carmo, Funchal. According to a source of firefighters, the victim is in critical condition and everything indicates that the efforts of the rescue teams failed to save the man’s life. Authorities were called to the scene to take care of the incident.

From Jornal Madeira

