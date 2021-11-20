66 new cases this Saturday

This Saturday, 20 November, the Region has 66 new cases of covid-19 and 34 recovered, and the number of active cases is now 494.

According to data provided by the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, the new cases include 65 of local transmission and one case imported from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region. Epidemiological investigations remain ongoing.

According to regional health authorities, 50 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, 44 of which are in Polyvalent Units and six in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19.

