Seat supply soars in December

Air connections to and from Madeira are in focus in today’s edition of your DIÁRIO , where we tell you that the supply of seats will soar in December. 218 thousand seats are planned on flights to the Region, a number that exceeds by more than 50% that recorded pre-pandemic. Nordic markets liven up winter in Porto Santo. On the other hand, Ryanair is adamant about reducing its presence in Madeira, with the President of the Government saying that he is already working with other companies to ensure more connections.

