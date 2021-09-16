Madeira registered this Thursday 7 new cases of covid-19 and 22 recovered cases, according to an update made by the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

“There are 7 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the Region now counts 11561 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 2 cases imported from the United Kingdom and 5 cases of local transmission . Epidemiological investigations are underway. There are now 22 more recovered cases to report. The RAM now counts 11344 recovered cases”, can be read in this Thursday’s update.

There are 142 active cases, of which 36 are imported cases and 106 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 6 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 48 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira