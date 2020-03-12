In view of the compliance with the measures in this extended containment phase caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, in line with the guidelines issued by the Directorate-General for Health, in accordance with the internal Contingency Plan of the Funchal City Council, approved on 9 March 2020, Mayor Miguel Silva Gouveia ordered the postponement of all social, educational, recreational and environmental events promoted by the municipality.

In addition, the bathing complexes managed by the company Frente MarFunchal will be closed and the measures foreseen in the CMF internal Contingency Plan for municipal markets will be reinforced (site hygiene, isolation room, personal hygiene information and respiratory label, among others) .

These measures will be in force until March 31 and will be regularly reviewed by the municipality, maintaining close links with IASAÚDE, IP-RAM.

This is the case in many other areas as well, Santa Cruz, Porto Moniz have also cancelled all events.

I think if you were going to some event this month its vest to check and see if it is still going ahead or not, as there are going to be to many to list, and things are moving so fast it’s hard to keep up.