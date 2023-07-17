THE FENCES AT MARINA DO LUGAR DE BAIXO ARE ALREADY BEING REMOVEDTobi Hughes·17th July 2023Madeira News The fences at Marina do Lugar de Baixo are already being removed. It should be remembered that, as JM opportunely reported, the space of the marine controversy will become a new solarium that should receive bathers this month. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related