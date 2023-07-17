PORTO SANTO WITH VERY HIGH RISK OF UV RADIATION

Madeira today presents a high risk of UV radiation and Porto Santo a very high one.

The districts of Guarda and Portalegre today have an extreme risk of exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV) and the other 16 districts have very high levels, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

On Tuesday, all districts on the mainland will be at very high risk, according to the forecast.

Madeira is currently at high risk and Porto Santo is very high. On Tuesday, the archipelago will experience high levels of exposure to UV radiation.

In the Azores archipelago, the IPMA today placed the islands of Flores, Faial and Terceira at very high levels and São Miguel presents a high risk.

On Tuesday, the Azores archipelago will present a high risk.

The ultraviolet radiation scale has five levels, between extreme and low risk.

For regions at extreme risk, the IPMA recommends avoiding exposure to the sun as much as possible.

In regions with very high risk, the IPMA advises the use of sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and to avoid exposing children to the sun.

The IPMA recommends for regions with high risk the use of sunglasses with UV filter, hat, ‘t’shirt’ and sunscreen.

