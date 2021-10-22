Thanks to Dietmar Weiß for the incidence charts for Madeira and Portugal, just click on the highlighted text below to view them.

In the first half of October, the relatively good incidence level in Portugal has seen only a slight increase. Algarve and Alentejo have seen good development in the last weeks, but in the Centro region, more infections had to be registered.

Especially on Madeira, the incidence which had begun to rise again early in October has stabilized again on a moderate level. But the rising number of infections in Funchal city-county should keep us alerted that the colder season might lead again to higher numbers on the whole island.

Like this: Like Loading...