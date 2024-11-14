Bad weather forecast leads to cancellation of Lobo Marinho trips this Friday

Porto Santo Line has announced the cancellation of the Lobo Marinho cruises scheduled for this Friday. The reason for this is the forecast of bad weather for tomorrow.

The ship was supposed to connect Funchal to Porto Santo at 7:00 p.m., making the return journey at 10:30 p.m. Both trips have been cancelled.

To change tickets to another date, you can contact (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm, weekends 9am-1pm/2.30pm-6pm (closed on public holidays

