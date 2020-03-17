A tourist who sets up a suspected coronavirus case was evacuated from Casa do Pomar, in Santana, to the hospital earlier this afternoon.

According to the DIÁRIO found out, he is a Finnish national, who would have passed out when he was in that accommodation, generating great apprehension. After the competent authorities were contacted, it was decided to refer the citizen to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where he will be subjected to the tests necessary to check the Covid-19 suspicion.

The person responsible for the accommodation refused to provide information about what happened, indicating that she will only speak after the test results.