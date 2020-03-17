The regional secretary of Tourism, Eduardo Jesus, called this afternoon for responsible and conscious behaviour on the part of the Madeirans and on the part of the tourists who are still in Madeira.

“It is Madeira’s obligation, as a land that it has always known how to receive, said the minister, adding that at this moment it is not “a process of find guilty or innocent ”, but rather a great challenge for everyone.

In a statement to the DIÁRIO, the person in charge of tourism in Madeira recalled that the people who are still here on vacation, like the Portuguese and Madeirans who are around the world waiting for their return to the country, are not to blame.

“People are not to blame for being on vacation at a time when this circumstance has triggered worldwide. Just as there are many Portuguese and some Madeirans who are also outside of Portugal at the moment finishing their holidays and who need to be cherished and supported on their return ”.

Eduardo Jesus stressed that he has been in permanent contact with the airlines, with the travel agencies, so that tourists return as soon as possible to their countries of origin. However, he made it very clear, “today the concern is not to have foreigners in our territory, but in a few weeks, when all this is over, our objective is to attract thousands and thousands of tourists here to Madeira”, for all the weight that the tourism sector has for our island, for our companies and for our families.