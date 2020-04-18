The Regional Government is due to announce today whether or not it will proceed with a sanitary fence in Câmara de Lobos. Which we now know is taking place for the next 15 days. Do you know what that means?

This is a measure that delimits a particular location, which, for health reasons, should be isolated from neighboring locations.

If carried out around a municipality, all road entrances and exits that connect that municipality to other locations are monitored by security forces in order to prevent the exit or entry of people from the isolated area.

As has already happened in the Azores (in the six municipalities of São Miguel) and, in the continent, in the municipality of Ovar, if it is also enacted in Câmara de Lobos, there can only be entrances and exits for health professionals or for the supply of the municipality to level of essential goods., ie shopping or medical reasons. They will not even be allowed to leave homes for exercise.

From JM