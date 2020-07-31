Some of you are getting a security alert message, I have let the security company know, and they are looking into this, it seems to be with google chrome especially.

Today’s balance sheet – Wednesday – July 29th – at 6 pm regarding covid19 in the autonomous region of Madeira> 1 new positive case for covid19 in RAM to be reported. This is a traveller who was tested in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport, and today the positive result for COVID-19 is confirmed. > During the day, 2 situations were still identified that are being studied by the health authorities. These are 2 travellers identified in the context of the surveillance activities implemented at the COVID-19 Testing Unit at Madeira Airport. An epidemiological investigation and laboratory tests are ongoing. > In total, the region registers 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 97 are recovered cases and 9 are active cases. > 6 active cases consist of imported cases, identified in the context of the surveillance activities implemented in the COVID-19 Screening Unit at Madeira Airport and 3 are for local transmission, with the identified transmission. > 12936 people are identified and monitored by the health authorities of the various counties in the region, now using a “Madeira Safe To Discover” application, 5510 of these people are under active surveillance. Daniel Caires – 7:00 pm.

If you are visiting Madeira in the near future you will find all the information, plus the form to fill out which will save you a bit of time at the airport.

http://www.visitmadeira.pt/en-gb/useful-info/corona-virus-(covid-19)/information-to-visitors-(covid-19)

Note there is no Passport control when you enter a new country anymore, I guess this is for all of Europe, you just collect your luggage and walk straight through. This also happened to me in Zurich, which made me panic a bit as I thought I had gone wrong somewhere.

This is a write up of the testing experience at Madeira Airport.