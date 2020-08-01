The security Certificate problem is being resolved, and they assure me the site is safe to proceed to and you need only do this once, Or check back in a day or so when I hope this is sorted out.

Mandatory use of face masks in outside spaces came into effect at Midnight. Below are some images where face masks are not needed to be worn.

The situation has caused a lot of controversies over the net, and whether this is against the law or not.

In my opinion, not much is different, we have been wearing masks in inside spaces fo a while now, and wearing one outside really only needs to be in busy areas where social distancing may be difficult.

I will certainly carry on as normal, and if I go to a crowded area, then I will wear a mask, but I tend to avoid this as much as possible.