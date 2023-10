You can already see the fire coming down the hillside from Miradouro da Santinha, although it is very slow due to the absence of wind.

The population gathers below the municipality’s facilities and anxiously awaits what the next few hours have in store.

The Chamber is meeting to announce the next steps.

From Jornal Madeira

This will be a long night for the residents in all the affected areas, with the likelihood of reignite, or other small fires with the wind not helping.

Like this: Like Loading...