Civil Protection will receive 55 operatives from mainland Portugal tomorrow.

At the moment, at 8:20 pm, the Autonomous Region of Madeira has three active fires located in the municipalities of Calheta, Porto Moniz and Câmara de Lobos.

A total of 127 operators were involved in operations to combat the flames, supported by 42 resources.

Information provided by the regional secretary of Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, earlier this evening, on the situation regarding the fires that have been raging on the island of Madeira since yesterday.

Present were the president of the Civil Protection Service, Colonel António Nunes, and the Operational Commander of Madeira, Marco Lobato.

The Region is carrying out a survey of the damage caused by the fires, with two affected homes recorded, one inhabited and one vacant.

During this Thursday, a total of 12 injured people were admitted to Madeira’s health services, 4 in Calheta and 8 in Porto Moniz.

From Diário Notícias

