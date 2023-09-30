ABANDONED DOG IN JARDIM DA AJUDA RAISES ALERT

A reader of the newspaper alerted today, in a statement, to a dog, male, medium size and young, abandoned in Jardim da Ajuda. In this regard, he informs that the Funchal City Council Kennel, as well as several associations, have already been contacted, however, without success in collecting the animal.

Given the responses, “crowding and no possibility of collection”, the reader states that “nothing has changed” in policies related to animal welfare in the Region.

“Desperate” for not seeing the situation resolved by the Funchal City Council Kennel and “afraid of the attitudes of some neighbors”, residents ask for help in collecting the abandoned dog in Jardim da Ajuda.

“This Garden, in addition to a Dog Park, also has a Children’s Park. The dog is very sweet and does not leave the garden. However, in addition to not knowing how it will be able to interact in the presence of children (if something happens, such as is it? Who is responsible?), it is not a place for the dog to be (because there are neighbors who are already threatening that they do not want it there), can be read in the note addressed to the newspaper’s editorial staff.

From Jornal Madeira

