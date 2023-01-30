Madeira Wine sales reach the highest value ever

Madeira wine sales amounted to around 3.1 million liters in 2022, which translated into first-sale revenues of €21.0 million, the highest ever, reveals the Regional Directorate for Statistics of Madeira (DREM)according to data from IVBAM – Instituto do Vinho, do Bordado e do Artesanato da Madeira.

Compared to 2021, there were drops of 2.7% in quantity, but an increase in value of 8.4%. In fact, the sale value of Madeira Wine in 2022 is the highest ever and even discounting inflation, that is, canceling out the effect of price growth, we are facing a maximum since 2002.

In the year in question, sales in the national territory showed a positive evolution compared to 2021, both in quantities (+35.4%) and in value (+41.9%).

Thus, sales in the national market reached 583.4 thousand liters and generated an approximate value of 5.3 million euros, of which 463.9 thousand liters and 4.1 million euros are from sales made in the Autonomous Region of Madeira .

